Grocery Outlet launches eighth annual Independence from Hunger campaign

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, the nation's fastest-growing, extreme-value grocery retailer, launched its Independence from Hunger Food Drive to combat food insecurity, according to a release.

Running through July 31, the campaign collects food and cash donations in-store at Grocery Outlet's 300 locations that will be distributed directly to local food agencies across the country.

In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet's San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

During the summer months, many families lose access to school supported food programs, creating an increased risk for food insecurity.

"We are committed to reducing the number of families across America at risk for food insecurity, and each year we make it a priority to increase our contributions," said MacGregor Read, Co-CEO of Grocery Outlet Inc. "In 2017, we more than doubled the previous year's donations, raising upwards of one million for local food assistant agencies. This year, we are eager to continue the momentum by challenging our 300 stores nationwide to go above and beyond to exceed last year's donations."

Ways customers can help:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and, you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Pick up a pre-made bag that is filled with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then place it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Donate online by visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco bay area community through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Customers can help by visiting their local Grocery Outlet and participating in the Independence from Hunger food drive. For more information, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

Source: Grocery Outlet