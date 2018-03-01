Gregory J. Diaz announces run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

Gregory J. Diaz, Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, announced Thursday that he'll run for re-election.

Diaz, 66, said in a news release that he wants to continue improving his office's efficient operations and maintain what he calls a "no drama" legacy by fostering the existing environment of professional dedication and cooperation.

"I also want to complete the transition to the California Voter's Choice Act which brings a cost effective approach to elections, making it easier to register and vote while security surrounding the vote and vote count will be second to none," Diaz said in an email.

Appointed to the office in 2007, Diaz won his first four-year term three years later and ran unopposed in 2014. This June he'll face Elise Strickler, a management analyst with Nevada County, and Mary Anne Davis, event manager/nonprofit manager with The Union newspaper.

Diaz said that a vote for him assures that honest, secure, transparent and efficient elections will continue.

"Today, our office — and our elections operation in particular — serves Nevada County well, and we are respected throughout the state," Diaz said.

Diaz noted that he's earned state and national credentials as a professional election administrator, and in 2015 was elected to a two-year term as president of the County Recorders' Association of California.

Diaz in his announcement focused on the rollout of the Voter's Choice Act, which Nevada County voters will experience for the first time this June.

All registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot about a month before the June 5 election. Diaz noted that they can return them by mail, at one of about five drop-off spots or one of seven voters centers across the county.

"There is more to the office than just elections," Diaz said. "We record and preserve all of the county's official documents, as well as the vital records of our citizens, such as births and deaths, and commercial and property records. We take that responsibility seriously."

Diaz is married to Katherine Diaz. They have two daughters: Angela and Natalie Diaz. Pets include Yogi Berra the corgi, Jasper the German shepherd, and cats Napoleon and Kitty. They also have a corral of alpacas.

