Greg Edwards wins $5000 in 49er Rotary Duck Race in Nevada City

Greg Edwards of Penn Valley is the $5,000 grand prize winner of the 27th Annual Gold Country Duck Race, held Sept. 9 on Deer Creek in Nevada City. Edwards' winning ticket number emerged from a field of several thousand toy ducks to take top honors in the annual event. The race, sponsored by the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City, is the club's largest annual fundraiser, providing financial assistance to numerous school, youth and community groups. Greg Edwards, second from left, accepts his $5,000 check from "Ducktator" (race director) Jody Osceola, far left. They are joined by 49er Rotary Duck Race mascot Whitewater Willie and club president Kevin Cookson, far right.