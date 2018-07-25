Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek trail system work goes out to bid

Little by little, the Wolf Creek Trail project is taking shape.

The ambitious Wolf Creek Parkway plan adopted in 2006 by Grass Valley calls for a multi-use trail along the creek from the corner of Idaho-Maryland and Sutton roads, through downtown to Glenn Jones Park at the North Star Mining Museum and onward to the end of Freeman Lane.

The plan, back-burnered for a long time, gained new traction in 2016 after volunteers and city staff cleaned up a handful of homeless camps along Wolf Creek near Freeman Lane. The city constructed a temporary road to gain access to the cleanup area, and then decided to turn the access road into a trail for future public use.

Due to the need for right-of-way acquisitions, the trail will be built in different phases.

In May, a one-mile stretch of trail along Wolf Creek unofficially opened, as part of the first phase in a series of planned trails along the waterway.

This portion begins at the Grass Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant on Freeman Lane, passing the section of Little Wolf Creek where a massive sinkhole formed in January 2017, running along a portion of the service road made during the repair process and then followings a service trail.

While the trail is on public land, it is not technically open to the public yet because it has not been improved and is not currently being maintained, said Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones.

On Tuesday, Jones brought the project to the Grass Valley City Council to start the bid process for the work needed to link the patchwork of roads into 1.2 miles of paved trail from the city's Northstar Mining Museum property on Allison Ranch Road to Freeman Lane at River Otter Way.

Project work will include earthwork, tree removal, retaining walls, drainage improvements, fencing and asphalt paving. The total project cost is estimated at $500,000 and is fully funded in the FY 2018-19 budget, Jones said in his staff report.

The multi-use trail will vary from 6 to 10 feet wide and will use mostly existing trails, Jones said.

City staff expects to award the construction contract in August, with construction to start in the fall.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine noted the Wolf Creek trail has been a dream of the city's for decades, and thanked Bear Yuba Land Trust, Wolf Creek Community Alliance and South Yuba River Citizens League for their help in making it a reality.

"This is a project that should provide an opportunity for people to access a beautiful part of Grass Valley immediately," he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.