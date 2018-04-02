Grass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub shoots for a late-April opening

For info: Call 530-446-6668, go online on Facebook at Wild Eye Pub or http://www.wildeyepub.co m

On Wednesday, a crew of more than a dozen volunteers descended on Wild Eye Pub for a day-long work party. Chairs got washed down, walls painted and counters cleaned.

It's been a long road for owners Beth Moore and David Kuczora, who have been working to revitalize the two-story former boarding house/saloon/restaurant at the end of Mill Street in Grass Valley.

The former Swiss House is being reimagined as a multi-use venue anchored by a restaurant, an event space and a pub, according to Wild Eye's website.

At the beginning of the year, Moore hoped to be open by now. Plumbing woes had been taken care of and the bathrooms had been reconfigured to be ADA-compliant. The floors for the kitchen, pantry space, bathrooms and walk-in freezers had all been redone. Part of the building needed to be re-roofed, and a lot of the permit work still was pending, however.

On Wednesday, Moore laughed ruefully as she noted, "Getting done is a moving target, but the end of April is looking realistic."

Wild Eye Pub already is booking events, she said, including a celebration of Nevada County's Citizen of the Year, Brad Peceimer-Glasse, in June.

Recommended Stories For You

Moore has been busy hiring staff for the anticipated opening, including chef Jeff Olson, who was on hand Wednesday to test-drive some offerings for the hungry work crew that included charbroiled marinated chicken and southwestern polenta.

In the restaurant space, wood paneling and dark-patterned carpet have been ripped out, and previously entombed glass blocks had been uncovered to further lighten the space.

"This was a cave, and now look," Moore exclaimed.

"This place is going to be awesome," agreed Sean Patrick Leydon, hard at work priming the walls.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or email lizk@theunion.com.