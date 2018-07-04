Grass Valley’s The Olive Groove launches Instagram photo contest, summer collaboration with local food stars

For more information: Go to http://www.groovetotheolive.com , http://www.instagram.com/theolivegroove , http://www.facebook.com/groovetotheolive/ or http://www.pinterest.com/theolivegroove

To enter the Instagram contest: Snap and post a photo featuring how you use any of The Olive Groove products; mention the business in the caption “@theolivegroove;” use hashtag #OGfoodiecontest; give them a follow.

The Olive Groove, an oil and vinegar "taphouse" in downtown Grass Valley, has launched an Instagram photo contest, with the winner receiving a $60 gift card eligible for in-store and online purchases.

Owners Jake and Christina West said the photo contest, as well as new chef partnerships, is part of an effort to build business and community through digital media and the reinvigorated food scene in Nevada County.

"Our customers are everyone from top chefs and enthusiastic home cooks, to busy families that love how easily our products take dishes or cocktails to the next level," Christina West said. "We've noticed an increase in online sales and food culture interest in our area. We thought we'd have some fun this summer to see what all our fans are making and share it."

The Olive Groove recently hosted chef Renè Medina for an in-store tasting in preparation for his appearance at Polly's Paladar in Nevada City. Medina will be preparing Colombian and Californian cuisine during Tropicali, the July 13-14 Polly's Paladar event.

The Olive Groove is a sponsor of the supper club and their products will be incorporated during the Tropicali dinners.

"We want to see how people get their 'groove on,'" Jake West said. "With so many new spots opening in Nevada County, it is a great time to be at the nexus of the food scene here. Everyone needs olive oil, spices and vinegar, and we are excited for our new partnerships."