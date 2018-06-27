Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts launches OnTheGo series

For more info: Call 530-274-8384, go to the The Center for the Arts Facebook page or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org or http://thecenterforthearts.org/center-onthego/

The Center for the Arts will shutter its iconic building in historic downtown Grass Valley for the next six to eight months during an extensive renovation.

But its programming will not suffer, and instead will shift to a host of other venues such as the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Grass Valley Elks Lodge, the Foothills Event Center and the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School, according to the organization.

On Tuesday, the arts organization hosted a launch party for its The Center OnTheGo series in one of those venues — 998 Plaza Drive, which will serve as the center's temporary box office and new gallery/event space. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel and General Manager Kimberly "Pepper" Pepe explained details of the $4.3 million renovation, which is expected to wrap up next spring.

The Plaza Drive space, donated by Lance Amaral, is showcasing an art exhibit, "North of Somewhere," featuring local artists including Ryan McVay, Chantelle Goldthwaite, Jarod Kane, Ron Jermyn, Valerie Messervy Birkhoff and Brynn Farwell.