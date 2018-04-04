Grass Valley’s new zero net energy DMV officially open for business
April 4, 2018
Deputy Director of DMV Office of Public Affairs Armando Botello acted as the master of ceremonies during Wednesday morning's dedication ceremony of the new Grass Valley field office on Sutton Way.
The state-of-the-art building is equipped with solar panels and creates as much energy as it uses. The office is the second zero net energy facility for the California DMV, the other being in Fresno.
Trending In: Local News
- Charges filed against Sabrina Distura in Nevada Union student deaths
- Grass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub shoots for a late-April opening
- Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuries
- Loud explosion heard Tuesday morning in Grass Valley caused by propane tank in fire
- Criminal charges filed in Nevada City dog attack
Trending Sitewide
- Sabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, released on bond, authorities say
- Fire leads to explosion of propane tanks at Grass Valley home, officials say (VIDEO)
- Charges filed against Sabrina Distura in Nevada Union student deaths
- Grass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub shoots for a late-April opening
- Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuries