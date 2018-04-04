 Grass Valley’s new zero net energy DMV officially open for business | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley’s new zero net energy DMV officially open for business

The Union Staff

Deputy Director of DMV Office of Public Affairs Armando Botello acted as the master of ceremonies during Wednesday morning's dedication ceremony of the new Grass Valley field office on Sutton Way.

The state-of-the-art building is equipped with solar panels and creates as much energy as it uses. The office is the second zero net energy facility for the California DMV, the other being in Fresno.