Grass Valley’s Jan Arbuckle attends State of the Union

There's a cliché about "being there at the big moments."

Jan Arbuckle lived that cliché Tuesday night.

The former Grass Valley Mayor, current city council member, and League of California Cities president was in the gallery of the House of Representatives during President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

"It was a fun evening watching the dynamics behind the scenes," said Arbuckle in a telephone interview from the nation's capital. "People get there early to get a seat on the aisle so they can try to shake hands with the president. There is a lot of pomp and circumstance, and standing and clapping, as different groups walk in such as the Supreme Court Justices. It's great to watch. You don't see all that on television."

Arbuckle, who returns to Grass Valley today, said she thought the president covered many subjects during his speech and touched on at least two topics important to California cities.

"There was so much in there and not a lot of detail, but I was encouraged that he acknowledged that infrastructure needs to be improved and we must do more to make it safer for law enforcement," said Arbuckle, who is a former Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy.

Arbuckle was invited to the State of the Union Address by California's First Assembly District Representative Doug LaMalfa after he learned she would be in Washington attending National League of Cities events. In addition to serving as president of the California contingent, Arbuckle is also an appointed member of the national league's Public Safety and Crime Prevention Policy Committee.

"I was there for what's called a 'D.C. Fly-in,' when the national league brings in the presidents and executive directors of the state leagues for briefings," Arbuckle said. "I attended meetings with congressional members, including some whom are newly-elected, in which I stressed the need for high-speed broadband in rural communities. I used Paradise as an example and explained that rural residents need to be connected so they can be forewarned about emergencies."

Arbuckle said security at the president's address was thorough and time-consuming.

"I tried to get to the Capitol from my hotel in an Uber, but it became clear there was no way the driver was even going to get close," Arbuckle said. "I ended up walking and nearly running the four long blocks so I could get to the tunnel (under Capitol Hill) by the 6:30 cutoff. I made it by five minutes.

"Then I had to go through several security check-points, where they closely inspected my ticket. I joked that my gold ticket was like the one in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.' You have to prove over and over that you belong there."

The State of the Union Address was a highlight of her D.C. trip, said Arbuckle, as was taking in the bird's eye view from the House Speaker's balcony. Arbuckle will return in March for similar National League of Cities events to discuss more specific issues and lobby for solutions with elected representatives.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.