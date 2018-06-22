Grass Valley’s Crystal Ridge Care celebrates new leadership team
June 22, 2018
The Crystal Ridge Care Center on Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley recently hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new leadership team and invite community members to learn about the recent changes. Crystal Ridge is a four-star Medicare and Medicaid rated skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation facility. For more information, visit http://www.crystalridgecarecenter.com.
