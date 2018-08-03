Grass Valley’s Cousin Jack’s Pasties to close
August 3, 2018
After nearly 30 years in business, Cousin Jack's Pasties in Grass Valley will be shutting its doors.
Co-owner Richard Rice, 86, said he and his wife Arlene have decided to retire, and that medical issues and "old age" have contributed to the decision.
"We hate to go," Rice said, "but medical problems are forcing me to say, 'I've had enough.'"
In addition to Cornish pasties, Cousin Jack's specialized in British fare such as bangers, fish and chips, and pot pies.
Rice said the closure will happen within four to six weeks.
