Grass Valley’s Cornish history celebrated with St. Piran’s Day
March 8, 2018
St. Piran's Day, Grass Valley's annual celebration of its Cornish heritage, returns Saturday. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall, featuring a town crier, the raising of the Cornish flag, the Grass Valley Cornish Choir and a pasty toss competition between the mayors of Grass Valley and Nevada City, among others. Visit http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com for more information.
