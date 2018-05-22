Grass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91
May 22, 2018
Clint Walker, who played the title character in the early TV western "Cheyenne," has died.
Walker's daughter Valerie Walker tells The Associated Press that her father died Monday of congestive heart failure in Grass Valley at age 91.
The towering, strapping Walker played Cheyenne Bodie, who traveled the West and handed down justice on the TV series that ran for seven seasons starting in 1955.
Walker was an Illinois native who was working as a security guard in a Las Vegas casino when an agent saw him suggested he try Hollywood.
In addition to "Cheyenne," he had small but visible roles in classic films including 1956's "The Ten Commandments" and 1967's "The Dirty Dozen." He most recently lent his voice to 1998's "Small Soldiers."
Trending In: Local News
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month
- Nevada City resident describes helping woman who almost drowned in South Yuba River
- Nevada County Grand Jury again recommends county to close juvenile hall
Trending Sitewide
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Highway 20 crash closes road above Nevada City
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Woman rescued at South Yuba River
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month