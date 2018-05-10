Grass Valley’s Byers LeafGuard honored by Small Business Administration

Byers honored by Small Business Administration

Grass Valley's Byers LeafGuard business was recognized as Family Business of the Year by the Sacramento District Small Business Administration at the organization's annual award breakfast on May 4, according to Byers website.

The first week of May is National Small Business Week.

"At Byers, this is not just a bunch of numbers," Ray Byers Jr. wrote on the site. "We take creating local jobs and lifting our teams skills up very seriously. If you sit down and talk to anyone on the Byers management team, you'll quickly learn that one of the most satisfying aspects of growing a business is bringing people along with you and watching them succeed, advance their lives and nurture their families."

The event was held at the Citrus Heights Community Center.

Source: Byers LeafGuard