Grass Valley’s Animal Place earns nonprofit award

Animal Place, one of the oldest and largest farmed animal sanctuaries in the U.S., announced it has been named a "2018 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, according to a release.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is the based on the rating and number of reviews that Animal Place received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. GreatNonprofits is a website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits.

The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities — as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

"We are honored to be named a 2018 Top-Rated Nonprofit," said Kim Sturla, executive director of Animal Place. "We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including saving thousands of animals from California egg farms and launching some of our most innovative educational campaigns yet."

Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, said Animal Place is a great example of a nonprofit making a difference in its community.

"Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Animal Place," Ni said.

