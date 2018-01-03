Grass Valley will experience 2-week service gap in local DMV office

State officials say Grass Valley will have no DMV office for two weeks next month — a change from their initial plans.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that the tentative opening date for the new DMV office is now official. The 890 Sutton Way facility will open Feb. 26, a date previously in limbo.

However, the temporary office at 435 Sutton Way will close at noon Feb. 12, leaving a two-week service gap, said Marty Greenstein, spokesman for the DMV.

"This will allow the DMV time to transfer computers, paperwork, office supplies, etc., and make sure the new office is good to go on Feb. 26," Greenstein said in an email.

Officials had said no service gap would occur.

Greenstein encouraged motorists to access services online at http://www.dmv.ca.gov. People can find nearby offices and make appointments.

Offices close to Grass Valley include 11722 Enterprise Drive, Auburn; and 1570 Poole Blvd., Yuba City.

The old Grass Valley office, which lacked space, was demolished to make room for the new facility. It cost about $6 million and has been under construction since August 2015.

