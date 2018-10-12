 Grass Valley teen makes Eagle Scout | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley teen makes Eagle Scout

Submitted by Liz Chandler
Trevor Chandler, right, of Troop 783 in Grass Valley has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His mother, Liz Chandler, middle, and Scout Master Eric Crabb, left, were in attendance to witness the formal acknowledgment of this achievement. Along with his scout mates and father, Randy Chandler, Trevor built a storage shed for the Bear River Little League.

