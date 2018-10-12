Grass Valley teen makes Eagle Scout
October 12, 2018
Trevor Chandler, right, of Troop 783 in Grass Valley has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His mother, Liz Chandler, middle, and Scout Master Eric Crabb, left, were in attendance to witness the formal acknowledgement of this achievement. Along with his scout mates and father, Randy Chandler, Trevor built a storage shed for the Bear River Little League.
