Grass Valley teen airlifted to Roseville after crash

Alta Street in Grass Valley was closed for about 50 minutes on Friday morning while emergency personnel worked at the scene of a car crash, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:13 Friday morning, Grass Valley's Dylon Zaworski, 18, was driving northbound on Alta Street, speeding in a Nissan Altima sedan. For unknown reasons, Zaworski didn't notice a Chevrolet pickup ahead of her, slowing to make a right turn. As she got close to the Chevrolet, she swerved sharply to the left in attempt to avoid a collision.

The vehicles were too close given her speed, and the right front of the Nissan collided with the left rear of the pickup. The Nissan overturned and landed partially on the front of a Ford Ranger pickup truck driving the other way. The Nissan and Ford pickup were disabled, the Nissan on its roof, and the road was blocked.

Zaworski sustained major injuries and was trapped in the crushed passenger compartment of the Nissan. The driver of the Ford Ranger sustained suspected minor injuries but was able to exit the vehicle.

Fire department/emergency medical personnel responded along with officers from CHP and the Grass Valley Police Department. Zaworski was extricated from the vehicle and moved to a nearby landing zone for an air ambulance helicopter.

She was then transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center where she is expected to survive. Nevada City's Jeremy Hlebichuk, 34, who was driving the Ford, refused treatment at the scene but was later transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital due to suspected minor injuries. The other involved parties were not injured.

CHP is handling the ongoing investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not a suspected factor in this collision. Based on the preliminary investigation, high speed and distracted driving are the likely cause of this collision.

Source: California Highway Patrol