Grass Valley student makes dean’s list at Pacific University
January 29, 2019
Valerie Lauver of Grass Valley has been named to the Dean's List at Pacific University in Oregon for the 2018 fall semester. To qualify for the Dean's List at Pacific, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.7 and complete 12 or more graded hours. Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry, and health professions from campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County judge suspends sentence of suspected drug dealer
- Nevada Union grad Kindra Britt takes on role as communications director for state Department of Education
- Nevada City OKs ordinance regulating telecommunications
- Nevada County judge postpones sentencing T-Mobile robber
- Grass Valley travel journalists clinch top honors
Trending Sitewide
- Meet your merchant: Just like grandpa used to make at Penny’s Dinner
- Nevada County judge suspends sentence of suspected drug dealer
- Nevada Union grad Kindra Britt takes on role as communications director for state Department of Education
- Nevada City OKs ordinance regulating telecommunications
- Trial set in Nevada County officer assault case
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.