Grass Valley student makes dean’s list at Pacific University

Valerie Lauver of Grass Valley has been named to the Dean's List at Pacific University in Oregon for the 2018 fall semester. To qualify for the Dean's List at Pacific, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.7 and complete 12 or more graded hours. Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry, and health professions from campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.