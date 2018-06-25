Grass Valley sets community meeting about brownfields funding

Grass Valley and Nevada City are teaming up with Nevada County under a nearly $600,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant, awarded to the City of Grass Valley in 2017 by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will go toward assessing properties impacted by historic mining activity for the presence of contamination, and preparing to clean up sites where contamination is identified.

Learn more about the Gold Country Coalition, the grant and the Brownfields program 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27 at the City Hall Council Chambers at 125 East Main Street in downtown Grass Valley.

The conversation will be centered around what has been accomplished by previous Brownfields grants awarded to Grass Valley, and how the coalition is leveraging those outcomes toward the goals of the current grant.