Grass Valley school kids raise awareness to end child poverty

On May 24, the students at Bell Hill Academy put on red clown noses — but they weren't just goofing around. They were doing their part to end child poverty, one nose at a time.

Red Nose Day, a fund-raising campaign run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief Inc., helps raise awareness for child hunger in the U.S. and the world.

"We are a Global Studies school and we felt it would be a good focus for our students," said Learning Center Aide Elizabeth Collins. "We had lessons centered around awareness of the plight of many children world-wide.

"Each child received a red nose that is a fun symbol to raise awareness for the serious situation. We learned about it through the Scholastic Book Club and wanted to show our support."

Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 and has raised over $1 billion since its launch in Great Britain in 1988.

Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated. Beneficiaries include charity organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America; charity:water; Children's Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; UnidosUS; Save the Children; and the Global Fund.