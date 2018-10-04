Grass Valley robbery: Suspects wreck during police chase
October 4, 2018
Multiple suspects are in custody after a Thursday evening robbery and car chase that ended in a wreck, Grass Valley police said.
An unknown number of robbers around 5:15 p.m. entered the Nevada City Highway T-Mobile store. Wearing masks, they robbed the store of several devices and fled, a release states.
Officers found their vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects fled, crashing after a police chase, reports state.
Authorities arrested all the suspects that night, police said.
The wreck closed Highway 49, which reopened around 6:40 p.m.
— The Union staff
