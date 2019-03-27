Grass Valley restaurateur Maria Ramos honored as Woman of Oersistence

At Tuesday's Grass Valley city council meeting, council member Jan Arbuckle — who is also president of the League of California Cities and a member of its women's caucus — honored Grass Valley restaurant owner Maria Ramos with a Women of Persistence award. The award is presented annually and celebrates women who have persisted in their journey for equality, change, growth and improvement in their communities.

"It's a great honor to present this award to Maria Ramos," Arbuckle said, detailing some of Ramos' work history dating back to picking tomatoes at 13 in Sacramento. She worked in a number of restaurants after moving to Nevada County before opening her namesake restaurant, Maria's, in 1992. She now also owns Kane's, just down the street.

Ramos has worked selflessly to support her family and to contribute to the community, Arbuckle noted.

And she still remains deeply involved, daughter Gina Ramos told Arbuckle, saying, "You can still find her cooking, serving food and even washing the dishes."