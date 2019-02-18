Grass Valley resident hits up Grammy Awards ceremony for third time

Chris Crockett's whirlwind trip to Los Angeles to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony was as eclectic as is his life.

He drove round-trip from Grass Valley in his 2003 Subaru Forester with 200,000 miles on it. Instead of a luxury hotel, Crockett stayed at an Airbnb, sleeping one night on a pull-out sofa and another on an inflatable bed that leaked air. Wearing his tuxedo, the 75-year-old walked the two short blocks to the Staple Center. He took his reserved seat, for which he paid $1,000, up close and personal near the circular stage.

When he returned to Grass Valley, his first musical gig was performing at a nursing home.

Such are the humbling happenings and heady highlights of Crockett's musical journey. The Grammy ceremony Feb. 10 marked the third time he's attended the gala.

"The whole darn show was the highlight for me," Crockett said. "Personal favorites were the opening act 'Havana' by Camila Cabello. The dancing, the colors, and the song were a knockout. I was left breathless by the surprise visit from Michelle Obama, whose ovation from the audience was by far the biggest and longest of the night."

Crockett invited his grandson, 20-year-old Max Cassano, to accompany him to the event. It's a family tradition. Last year, Crockett took another grandson, 12-year-old Raysun Young, to see the 2018 Grammys at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Because I know it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I have pledged to take my three grandchildren to see this fabulous show, one each year," said Crockett.

Not one to typically drop names, Crockett can be excused for doing so this week.

"Miley Cyrus! Lady Gaga! Brandi Carlile!" said Crockett. "To see Diana Ross and Dolly Parton perform was magical. The whole production is so much bigger and richer in person. It's unbelievable watching the sets change, listening to the live music at the acoustically-perfect Staple Center, and experiencing the full impact of enjoying the top acts in the world all performing in the same place in one night."

Crockett is no stranger to the professional music industry. In the 1960's, he signed a staff writer's contract with Snuff Garrett, who produced Cher's early albums and those of other rising stars.

"I was introduced to Snuff Garrett by Arthur Hamilton, who wrote 'Cry Me a River,'" said Crockett. "During my first year with Snuff, I had three songs released on albums by Brenda Lee, Jerry Inman, and rodeo champion Larry Mahan. As a songwriter, I met the Grammy Association's criteria for membership, which was to have three songs released on major labels in one year. Another requirement was to have the recommendation of a voting member, which Arthur Hamilton was happy to provide."

After being a loyal member for a number of years, Crockett was granted a lifetime membership in the Grammy Association. That membership allows him to purchase two Grammy tickets each year. Ticket prices run from $275 for seats in the nosebleed sections to $1,500 for a Platinum seat. Crockett and Cassano sat in the Gold section, where tickets cost $1,000 apiece.

"Our seats were incredible," Crockett said, "and just a stone's throw from the performers on the circular stage and with a center seat view of the rest of the presentation on the main stage."

There were no "meet-and-greets" with performers, said Crockett.

"Because this is a changing world, the stars are closely guarded," he said. "They come and go in limousines, and the red carpet is a closed affair, with greeting crowds limited to invited guests only. There is no hobnobbing, no handshakes, no close-up views or photos for the fans."

Since moving to Nevada County in 1978, Crockett has become a well-known local musician with his own fan base. Since 2001, he has been the opening act at Nevada City's Off Broadstreet Theater. In 2016, he was named Live Musician of the Year by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

He says he believes there will be a Grammy in his future.

"The Academy is still ignoring me, but lately I've noticed they're ignoring me with a lot more respect," laughed Crockett. "I have a new CD of original songs coming out this year titled, 'Oh Yeah!'

Maybe this will be the year I catch their attention. Or next year. It's going to happen. They just don't know it yet."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.