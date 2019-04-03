Grass Valley ‘Rescue Run 5K’ helps residential youth program

Christian Encounter Ministries will be hosting The Rescue Run 5k, a family friendly trail run/walk, on April 13. The course will include a scenic, hilly tour of the Christian Encounter Ranch property, located at 17183 Retrac Way in Grass Valley. All proceeds benefit the youth Christian Encounter Ministries, a residential program for people ages 16 to 25. Registration begins at 8:30 and the event starts at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $15 for those who register in advance or $20 on race day. Children under the age of 11 are just $5. To register online, visit http://www.cemrescuerun.org.