Grass Valley rehabs miles of sewers, hundreds of manholes

It's not glamorous or even visible. But a project authorized last year to upgrade a substantial portion of Grass Valley's sewer system is finally complete.

On Tuesday, Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones detailed the final acceptance of the project, which involved the lining and repair of more than seven miles of sewer main lines, installation and rehabilitation of 220 sewer manholes, and joint sealing of approximately 640 sewer lateral connections throughout the city.

In October of last year, the Grass Valley City Council awarded a $4,819,925 contract for the work to McGuire and Hester. The repairs upgraded a substantial portion of the city's wastewater collection system infrastructure and are expected to significantly reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration into the sewer system, decrease the occurrence of sanitary sewer overflows and lessen the total volume of "clear water" entering the wastewater treatment plant and being treated unnecessarily, Jones said in his staff report.

Now that the work is done, Jones added, the city can complete future paving projects without having to worry about future underground repairs.

According to Jones, all of the work has been completed at a final cost of $5,173,097. The majority of the project was funded through a $4,001,000 State Revolving Fund Grant with the remainder being funded with sewer rate funds.

