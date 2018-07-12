Grass Valley presentation on women and entrepreneurship

Just what is the Gig Economy and what does it mean for women entrepreneurs? Members of the public are invited to join the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County on July 18 to hear a fascinating and enlightening discussion about women and entrepreneurship with our guest, Denise Bushnell of Sierra College. A passionate business educator who has been a professor for the past 18 years, Bushnell will share information about the Sierra College program in entrepreneurship — and how the gig economy presents opportunities for women. The gig economy is a rapidly growing trend. A study by Intuit predicted that by 2020, 40 percent of American workers would be independent contractors. In this digital age, the workforce is increasingly mobile, and many individuals have the freedom to work from anywhere. That means freelancers can select among temporary jobs and projects around the world, while employers can choose the best individuals for specific projects from a larger pool than that available in any given geographical area.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

The meet-and-greet begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting and dinner begin at 6 p.m.; $22.50 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required by Sunday, July 15. To reserve and for more information on the organization and the evening's program, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.