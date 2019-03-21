Grass Valley ‘Portrait Slam’ brings a vintage vibe

A portrait slam hosted by Travis and Courtney Toll is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on March 24 at St. Joseph's Cultural Center & Museum in Grass Valley. The event is designed to be a fun, collaborative photographic event attended by models, photographers and stylists resulting in "an explosion of digital images, communicating a uniquely local blend of styles, skills, and perspectives."

Organizers view it as an opportunity for businesses and "creative types" to collaborate and learn from each other, thereby "benefiting the community and celebrating the features and faces that capture a sense of place."

Boasting a vintage theme, Sunchild's Parlour will provide wardrobe items, Vintage on Main will contribute antique furnishings and accessories, Image by Design will pitch in with hair, make-up and styling, and Foothill Flowers will donate flower crowns and bouquets. An invitation is required to attend. To reserve a spot, register at https://www.portraitslam.com/slams and use the password "community" after reading "How This Works." St. Joseph's Cultural Center & Museum is located at 410 S Church St. in Grass Valley. For more information, call 541-690-9293, email travis@portraitslam.com and visit https://www.portraitslam.com.