Grass Valley police: Woman set patrol car seat belt on fire

A North San Juan woman accused of starting a fire in the back seat of a police car remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail under $152,000 in bond, authorities said.

Heather Jeanette Farren, 44, is charged with arson causing great bodily injury, battery on a police officer, vandalism and disorderly conduct, jail reports state.

Officers arrested Farren around 9:50 p.m. Thursday after she approached a traffic stop on South Auburn Street, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"Farren began basically by interfering with the traffic stop," he added. "She was highly intoxicated."

Officers pivoted their attention to Farren, arrested her and took her to jail. Once at the jail Farren began using a lighter she'd concealed on herself, Matteoni said.

"She began burning the seat belt straps in the back of the patrol car," he added. "Her clothing was burning from the lighter she had."

An officer received second-degree burns when extinguishing the fire. He's since returned to work, the lieutenant said.

