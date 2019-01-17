Grass Valley police say suspected burglar was found with counterfeit money

The man in a ski mask, hiding in some bushes early Thursday, was going to jail.

Grass Valley police say they found Connor Joseph Casey, 26, on Cypress Hill Drive with tools used to break into a landscaper's vehicle. Officers also found him with counterfeit $50s and $100s.

"He had some credit card numbers written down," Sgt. Brian Blakemore said. "He had some burglary tools, stolen property."

Police booked Casey early Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, where he remained that day without bond. He faces two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of possession of burglary tools, possession of counterfeit items, unauthorized use of another's ID, receipt of known stolen property, criminal conspiracy and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He also faces two unrelated allegations of violating probation, jail records state.

Police found Casey around 4:45 a.m. after responding to suspicious activity on Cypress Hill Drive, Blakemore said.

"A caller reported seeing two subjects going into different properties, as well as trying the door handles of multiple vehicles," he added.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle with its windows down, its ignition device tampered with and several items inside it. The vehicle was warm, indicating it had been used recently, the sergeant said.

A landscaper then approached officers, saying someone broke into his truck and stole some items. The officers allowed him to look inside the vehicle they'd found, leading the landscaper to identify some of the items inside as his, Blakemore said.

Another group of officers walking through area spotted someone in a ski mask. That person ran from officers, leading to a 45 minute search before they found a suspect identified as Casey in the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive, Blakemore added.

"He was wearing a ski mask and matched the clothing description of the suspect that had run," he said.

