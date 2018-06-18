Grass Valley police: Rock-throwing pair arrested

Two people accused of throwing rocks at each other during an argument remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail on felony accusations of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Gustavo Carrillo Calderon, 25, and Shania Lynne Haas, 22, also face charges of possession of a controlled substance, jail records state.

Additionally, Calderon is charged with battery and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Haas has two vandalism accusations, records show.

"Assault with a deadly weapon — that comes with throwing the rocks at somebody," Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

The assault stems from a Saturday argument the pair had. Haas left for a relative's home in the 300 block of Sutton Way after the dispute. Calderon went to the home on Sunday to give her some items, Kimbrough said.

The pair was outside when an argument over a cell phone began. Calderon and Haas began throwing rocks at each other. Haas hit Calderon's vehicle and another car, Kimbrough said.

"It doesn't look like anybody was injured," he added.

An officer estimated the vehicle damage at several hundred dollars, Kimbrough said.

Police responded to the domestic incident and arrested the pair. Calderon's bond is $30,000. Haas has a $27,000 bond, reports state.

