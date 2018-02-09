Grass Valley police respond to reports of people entering home; loaded shotgun found

Grass Valley police say they detained a number of people after responding Friday afternoon to reports of suspects entering an Arcadia Drive home with a weapon.

Police said no shots were fired and no one hurt in connection with the incident in the 100 block of Arcadia Drive.

Nick Ullom, who lives nearby, said officers arrived around 12:10 p.m. They exited their vehicles, crossed the street and began yelling at people to get down.

"I just walked up and they had guns out, so I stayed back," Ullom said.

Sgt. Jason Perry said police responded to reports of four people entering a home. Details were limited at the time.

"A firearm was seen and they were seen entering the house," he added. "One loaded shotgun was recovered so far."

Police around 12:50 p.m. waited for a K9 dog to arrive, enabling them to search a crawl space under a house, Perry said.

Officers spoke to some of the detained people as they waited for the dog. Perry said authorities didn't yet know how many of the suspects were juveniles.

Ullom called the police activity out of the ordinary.

"It's super quiet," he said of the neighborhood. "This is completely unusual."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.