Grass Valley Police officers honored for saving suicidal man

Two Grass Valley Police officers being honored for saving a man's life got more than one standing ovation from the crowd at the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council's Red Light Ball.

The fundraiser on Saturday helps provide financial support and assistance to public law enforcement and fire protection agencies in Nevada County. At the Red Light Ball, the council honors a member of law enforcement or fire protection who has gone above and beyond in their service with the Bill and Susan Drown Public Safety Award.

This year, they spotlighted the efforts of Grass Valley police corporal Jesse Cloyd and officer Mel Bird on June 20, 2017, when they saved the life of a man trying to jump off the Empire Street/Highway 20 overpass.

"The man could have jumped off the overpass and onto passing traffic below if it was not for the extraordinary efforts of Corporal Cloyd and Officer Bird," the council stated.