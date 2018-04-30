Grass Valley Police Officers Association endorses Miller for supervisor
April 30, 2018
Police officers association endorses Miller for supervisor
Dan Miller, District 3 supervisor seeking reelection, has been endorsed by the Grass Valley Police Officers Association, according to a news release.
"By majority (we) believe candidate Dan Miller possesses the skills, experience and good vision to effectively represent Nevada County as District 3 supervisor," Evan Butler, president of the association wrote in a letter.
According to the association's Facebook page, board members interviewed both District 3 candidates on topics that affect the community. A membership vote was conducted on whether or not to endorse one of the candidates. A confidential vote for endorsement of a candidate was conducted. The results of that vote, by majority were to endorse Miller for supervisor.
Source: Dan Miller campaign
Trending In: Local News
- Body found in Englebright Lake likely belongs to missing Grass Valley woman, coroner says
- Running out of gas leads to drug arrest in Nevada County
- Candidates for Nevada County sheriff exchange jokes instead of barbs
- Nevada City looks to regulate street performers
- Power outage affects over 7,000 in Nevada City, Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Body found in Englebright Lake likely belongs to missing Grass Valley woman, coroner says
- Nevada County authorities respond to dead body in Englebright Lake
- Running out of gas leads to drug arrest in Nevada County
- Candidates for Nevada County sheriff exchange jokes instead of barbs
- Meet Your Merchant: Owner has assembled a ‘dream team’ at Blush Salon at Grass Valley