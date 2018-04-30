Grass Valley Police Officers Association endorses Miller for supervisor

Police officers association endorses Miller for supervisor

Dan Miller, District 3 supervisor seeking reelection, has been endorsed by the Grass Valley Police Officers Association, according to a news release.

"By majority (we) believe candidate Dan Miller possesses the skills, experience and good vision to effectively represent Nevada County as District 3 supervisor," Evan Butler, president of the association wrote in a letter.

According to the association's Facebook page, board members interviewed both District 3 candidates on topics that affect the community. A membership vote was conducted on whether or not to endorse one of the candidates. A confidential vote for endorsement of a candidate was conducted. The results of that vote, by majority were to endorse Miller for supervisor.

Source: Dan Miller campaign