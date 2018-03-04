Grass Valley Police: Marijuana deal turns into robbery, 2 suspects in custody

A marijuana deal gone wrong led Grass Valley police to charge two men with robbery, authorities said.

Tyler Richard Ferris, 26, of Truckee; and Keion Paris, 28, of Roselle, New Jersey, both face charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy. Paris also is charged with assault with a firearm, receipt of known stolen property, ex-felon with a firearm, possession of ammunition by someone prohibited from owning/possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The charges stem from a 2 p.m. Saturday incident in the driveway of a 900 block West Main Street home. No shots were fired and no one was hurt, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

According to Kimbrough, the suspects drove to the home to buy some marijuana from someone.

"The victim and one of the suspects, we believe, knew each other," the sergeant said.

Both suspects exited the vehicle. Paris then brandished a handgun and grabbed the marijuana before he and Ferris fled, Kimbrough said.

Grass Valley police responded to the scene, learning the suspects fled in a silver Lexus with a Nevada license tag. They then began searching the area. Moments later they discovered that a Nevada City officer stopped the suspects' vehicle just outside the city limits on Highway 20, Kimbrough said.

Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which police later determined was stolen, and the suspected marijuana. They also seized the Lexus IS 250, he added.

"We're still investigating the whole incident," Kimbrough said.

Ferris and Paris remained Sunday afternoon in jail under $200,000 in bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.