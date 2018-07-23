Grass Valley police: Man spotted urinating outdoors, gives false name to officers
July 23, 2018
A man spotted early Monday urinating outside remained jailed that day on accusations he gave officers a false name, Grass Valley police said.
Jordan Lee Hannah, 26, of Grass Valley, is charged with a felony count of false personation. He also faces unrelated charges of keeping a place for selling, giving away or using a controlled substance; and vandalism, records state.
Officers spotted Hannah around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sutton Way. They approached him because he was urinating outside a business, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
Hannah initially gave officers a fake name. They later discovered his true identity, realized he had outstanding warrants and arrested him, Bates said.
Hannah remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $15,000 in bond, records state.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
