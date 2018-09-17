Grass Valley police: Man on parole caught after fleeing officers

A Grass Valley man wanted by his parole officer is back in jail after he led police on a car chase and ran from them after wrecking, authorities said.

James Anthony Kleinau, 39, is charged with threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, evading police, obstructing a public officer, battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a parole violation, records show.

Arrested Sunday afternoon, Kleinau remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail without bond, reports state.

According to Grass Valley Capt. Steve Johnson, dispatchers around 4 p.m. Sunday identified Kleinau as the main suspect in a fight involving several people on Squirrel Creek Road. Officers began looking for Kleinau's maroon Chevrolet Impala after learning about the fight.

"The altercation involved a knife," Johnson said.

A Grass Valley sergeant around 4:50 p.m. spotted the Impala on McKnight Way. The sergeant followed the vehicle along South Auburn Street, trying to make a traffic stop when a second officer arrived, Johnson said.

Recommended Stories For You

"At that point, he did not yield to the officers' lights and sirens and a pursuit began," he added.

Police followed Kleinau along several back roads until, when on Oak Street, he lost control and collided into an embankment. Kleinau then ran from the vehicle, getting about 50 yards away before officers caught him, the captain said.

Officers found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on Kleinau, along with a glass pipe, burnt spoons and other paraphernalia, he added.

Johnson said Kleinau was wanted by his parole officer before the Sunday chase. Kleinau is on parole for two counts of burglary and one count each of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance within a prison and possession of a firearm by a felon.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.