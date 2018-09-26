Grass Valley police: Man grew combative with Emergency Medical Services, arrested for drunk in public

A Nevada City man arrested around six times this year is back in jail after he became belligerent with Emergency Medical Services, Grass Valley police said.

Bradford Dean Hill, 44, is charged with disorderly conduct. Booked into jail early Tuesday, Hill remained incarcerated Wednesday under $1,500 in bond, reports state.

Police arrested Hill after responding around 5 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway. Emergency Medical Services initially responded to a medical call, finding Hill after arriving, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

"They were trying to ascertain Mr. Hill's condition, and he became combative towards EMS personnel," Bates added.

Officers then arrived and arrested Hill for being drunk in public. Some eight hours passed before the hospital cleared him and he was booked into jail, Bates said.

"He has numerous arrests with our agency," the sergeant said. "We deal with him quite a bit for homeless-related issues."

Court

People facing alcohol-related misdemeanors are usually given a court date and released from jail once they become sober, District Attorney Cliff Newell said in an email.

Newell's office tries to file the necessary paperwork before they're released from jail, because in many cases the person fails to appear in court.

"In this case we had four pending cases all of which he (failed to appear) on at various times," Newell said. "When he was arraigned on Sept. 20, we argued for bail and custody, but defense argued he had initiated treatment on his own and was going to self-help meetings daily."

Hill is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, Newell said.

The district attorney said cases like Hill's are difficult.

"These low level offenders who are a nuisance rather than an actual public safety risk are tough to deal with," he said. "They do take an inordinate amount of (law enforcement) time. When we finally get them to court our strategy is to offer the defendant a large jail sentence or engage in treatment for day-for-day credit."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.