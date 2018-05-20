Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month

A Nevada City man accused of wearing no pants while loitering in a woman's backyard is the third person charged this month with indecent exposure.

Kyle Jason Hall, 37, also faces accusations of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a violation of his post-release supervision. Arrested Thursday, he remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail without bond, reports state.

Grass Valley police arrested Hall around 8 a.m. on Florence Avenue, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

Someone called 911 to report Hall in a backyard wearing no pants. Police arrived and found him fully clothed sitting in a lawn chair, the sergeant said.

"Police came and he's got all but his shoes on," he added.

Officers determined Hall was under the influence and arrested him, Kimbrough said.

It's the third time police have arrested Hall since late March, the sergeant said.

Hall's arrest also is the third time this month Grass Valley police have charged someone with indecent exposure.

Police on May 7 accused Alexandra Tara Gardner, 29, of exposing her breasts and butt outside a South Auburn Street gas station, reports state.

Two days later officers arrested Jesse Robert Hanson, 27. They accused him of exposing and touching himself while looking through a Glenbrook Basin restaurant window, police said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.