Grass Valley police find suspected meth on man outside closed business

Grass Valley police say they found almost an ounce of suspected meth after spotting a man getting into a vehicle with false registration stickers.

Robert David Britt, 52, of Grass Valley, faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and a probation violation. He faces two misdemeanors: possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and having false registration on a vehicle, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested early Monday, Britt remained held that afternoon without bond, authorities said.

An officer spotted two men, one of them Britt, around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Main Street, Cpl. Russ Johnson said.

"The vehicle was parked in front of a closed business," Johnson said. "There's no reason why two guys would have been near a closed business."

The officer approached and discovered the vehicle had false registration tabs on it, he added.

"They had put another vehicle's current registration tabs on it," Johnson said.

The officer then checked Britt in a database, discovering he was on probation. He then found three bags containing methamphetamine on Britt, along with weighing scales and several hundred dollars in cash, the corporal said.

Britt was arrested. The other man, facing no accusations, was released, Johnson said.

