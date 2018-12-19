Grass Valley police find cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop
December 19, 2018
Grass Valley police say they arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding over 5 ounces of suspected cocaine and almost 900 packages of marijuana edibles.
Christopher Mark Shoup, 36, faces charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, transporting a narcotic between counties, driving under the influence of a drug and failing to comply with a court order. Booked early Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail, Shoup was free that afternoon under $35,000 in bond, reports state.
Police arrested Shoup after responding to reports that a man had violated a restraining order in the 800 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Jason Perry said.
Officers then heard the suspect, later identified as Shoup, had fled the area in a 2005 Toyota Prius. An officer spotted the car and stopped it at Hughes Road and East Main Street, finding Shoup inside, Perry added.
The officer spotted possible drug paraphernalia and nitrous oxide canisters in plain view. He also verified that Shoup had a restraining order against him, the sergeant said.
"They removed him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest," he added.
Police then searched Shoup's vehicle, finding the suspected cocaine and 883 packages of marijuana edibles, Perry said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
