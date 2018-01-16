Grass Valley police find $180 in change, make an arrest

Grass Valley police say they arrested a man early Tuesday on accusations he broke into vending machines at Sierra College and stole about $180 in change.

Allen Bruce Pollock, 30, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, vandalism and a parole violation. He remained Tuesday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail without bond, records state.

Pollock's arrest occurred after an officer spotted a vehicle parked at an apartment complex near Joerschke and Dorsey drives, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

The officer saw the vehicle's headlights on, leading him to investigate. Inside the vehicle he found Pollock and a woman asleep, the lieutenant said.

The officer told the pair about the city's camping ordinance. He also recognized Pollock. The officer knew Pollock was on probation and searched the vehicle, Matteoni said.

"He ended up locating a large amount of change in the vehicle," he added.

Recommended Stories For You

Police later discovered multiple vending machines at Sierra College were vandalized. Someone had broken into them and stolen the change, leading to Pollock's arrest, Matteoni said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.