Grass Valley Police Department introduces its first K-9

The Grass Valley Police Department has a new star, and he even has his own Instagram page.

Kano, the department's first K-9 officer, was introduced to the public Tuesday at the city council meeting by Chief Alex Gammelgard and his handler, Officer Evan Butler.

Gammelgard also introduced three new human police officers to the city council members and the public — officers Conrad Ball, Dylan Hadley and Chris Roberds.

Kano is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been trained in obedience and other skills since he was a pup, the police department said in a Facebook post. Over the past few months, he and Butler have been training together. Last week, Kano passed all his tests and is now officially certified for patrol duties and narcotics detection.

Grass Valley City Council members in February approved the police canine program, including training and equipment, which is estimated to cost $91,400 for the first year, partially offset by a $24,600 donation from the Rüdiger Foundation.

The canine program will cost $19,900 per year, minus a $3,600 annual donation from the Rüdiger Foundation.

The foundation is a local nonprofit that helps police departments acquire police dogs, and supports Nevada City Police Department's canine, Rüdiger.