Grass Valley police chase ends in manhunt, 2 arrests

A man accused of fleeing from police, charging a patrol car with his vehicle and then running from authorities remained in jail Thursday without bond, reports state.

Wyatt Allen Yoder, 31, is charged with evading police, false personation, obstructing officers, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and violating his post-release community supervision, Nevada County Jail records state.

Corey Allen Locicero, 37, of Nevada City, faces charges of criminal conspiracy and a parole violation, records state. Authorities say Locicero, who also has no bond, was in the vehicle moments before Yoder fled from officers.

The chase began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after officers stopped Yoder and Locicero's black Honda Accord in the Raleys parking lot on Freeman Lane, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

According to Kimbrough, the vehicle had an expired registration and issues with its lights.

Locicero gave his name to officers, though Yoder gave a false name, the sergeant said.

Recommended Stories For You

"I believe they recognized who he was," he added.

At some point Locicero got out of the vehicle and Yoder slid into the driver's seat. Yoder then sped from the area, traveling south on Highway 49, Kimbrough said.

Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle, which turned onto Dalewood Way — almost five miles away. Facing a dead end, Yoder turned his car around and charged the officers' vehicle, the sergeant said.

"He eventually lost control and slid down an embankment," Kimbrough said.

Yoder then ran from the vehicle. Police formed a perimeter and brought a trained dog to the area. Moments later they found Yoder hiding in a bush, Kimbrough said.

According to District Attorney Cliff Newell, Yoder went to prison in 2009 on an almost six-year sentence for assault on an officer. He was released early in June 2012.

In November 2014 Yoder was sent to prison for almost four years on a charge of dangerous and reckless evading. It's unknown when he was released, Newell said.

Kimbrough said police have arrested Yoder three times since June 1.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.