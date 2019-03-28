Grass Valley police charge 4 people at known drug house

Officers learned a probationer had moved into a known drug house on Fawcett Street, Grass Valley police said.

They chose to perform a probation compliance check on the new resident — Roosevelt Mark Allen, 39. Part of Allen's probationary sentence includes terms that allow police to search him, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

The Wednesday morning check on Allen and the Fawcett Street home led to four arrests and the discovery of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sergeant said.

"We have been over there numerous times, taken a lot of people to jail," Blakemore said. "We are very familiar with the house."

Jacob Carson Gates, 34; Jefferson Cody Gates, 37; and Allen each face charges of maintaining a dwelling for using controlled substances, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Jacob Gates faces additional charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, records show.

Jefferson Gates also faces charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, jail records state.

Allen faces additional charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation, records show.

A fourth person — 28-year-old Crystal Lynn Thompson — is charged with possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to comply with a court order and an unrelated misdemeanor, reports state.

According to Blakemore, officers found seven people when they went to the home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers released three without any charges.

Accusations against the other four stem from the discovery of suspected drugs and paraphernalia, Blakemore said.

"Like bongs and pipes," the sergeant said. "We also found many hypodermic needles."

Officers also found around 100 different types of prescription pills, along with suspected heroin and methamphetamine, Blakemore said.

Allen, Thompson and Jefferson Gates remained jailed Thursday under bond. Jacob Gates has since made his bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.