Grass Valley police catch suspected burglar

Police catch suspected burglar

Grass Valley police say they arrested a man early Thursday on burglary accusations after responding to an alarm at a Sierra College Drive business.

Skyler Joel Pingree, 26, of Nevada City, is charged with burglary, vandalism and loitering on private property. Held on $60,000 in bond, Pingree remained Thursday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Officers found Pingree after responding around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to an alarm at the Sierra Medical Eye Group. Police found a shattered window and searched the area. Inside the business they discovered Pingree, Lt. Joe Matteoni said in an email.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy