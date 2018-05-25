Grass Valley police: Cab driver assaulted customer with heavy flashlight

A Grass Valley cab driver accused of striking a disabled man with a heavy flashlight is free on bond, authorities said.

Aaron Pisarek, 27, faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor accusation of fighting in a public place. Arrested early Friday, he's since made his $25,000 bond, reports state.

Grass Valley police arrested Pisarek after spotting him around 1:25 a.m. in the parking lot of a McKnight Way gas station, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Officers patrolling the area saw Pisarek get out of his taxi and run toward a man with a service dog who'd just left his cab, the lieutenant said.

"Once the driver reached the man in front of the building, he began to punch and hit the other man with the Maglite," Matteoni said.

An officer drew his stun gun and ordered Pisarek to the ground. Pisarek obeyed and was arrested without incident, Matteoni said.

Recommended Stories For You

Police then learned that an argument began between Pisarek and his fare, who had difficulty walking, during the ride to the gas station. Pisarek believed the customer spit on him as he exited the cab, the lieutenant said.

The customer denied spitting on Pisarek, he added.

According to Matteoni, the victim's service dog grew aggressive with officers. They pepper sprayed the dog. Both dog and victim, who had cuts to his head, went to the hospital.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.