Grass Valley police arrest 2 for indecent exposure in unrelated incidents
June 25, 2018
Grass Valley police say they arrested two people over the weekend on unrelated indecent exposure accusations.
Michael Jared Dossman, 59, and Nancy Lynne Kimbrell, 71, were arrested minutes apart in different parts of the city, Capt. Steve Johnson said.
Officers first responded around 3:20 p.m. Sunday to reports of a man exposing himself at Condon Park. Police spoke to several people, who identified Dossman as the person who took off his pants, ran around in underwear and exposed himself, the captain said.
"And continued to run around and act strange, exposing himself to several people, including children," Johnson said.
Dossman has since made his $10,000 bond, reports state.
Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the Glenbrook Basin Safeway after a manager spotted Kimbrell on the front patio. It appeared Kimbrell was about to pull down her pants and urinate, Johnson said.
The manager told Kimbrell she should use the indoor bathroom before walking away. Kimbrell then approached a bench outdoors and relieved herself, the captain said.
"So they called the police," Johnson said. "We arrested her for indecent exposure."
Kimbrell has since made her $10,000 bond, reports state.
