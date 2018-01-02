Grass Valley police accuse man of masturbating near school

A Foresthill man accused of masturbating at a Grass Valley school after his vehicle was towed was free on bond Tuesday, authorities said.

Robert Clinton Wagoner, 59, faces a charge of engaging in a lewd act. Arrested Saturday near Hennessy Elementary School in Grass Valley, Wagoner has since made his $2,500 bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Authorities first encountered Wagoner around 12:15 p.m. Saturday after responding to reports of someone dumping illegally near the school. They found Wagoner, cited him for false tags and illegal dumping and towed his vehicle, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"A few hours later they got a call in the same area, matching his description, of someone masturbating on school grounds," the lieutenant added.

Officers found Wagoner and spoke with several witnesses in the area before arresting the Foresthill man, Matteoni said.

