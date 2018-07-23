Grass Valley police: 78-year-old man vandalized vehicles along East Main Street in Grass Valley

Grass Valley police say a witness contacted authorities and then followed a 78-year-old man early Monday as he keyed vehicles along East Main Street.

Raymond William Poquette, of Grass Valley, faces a felony vandalism accusation. Arrested in the 1300 block of East Main Street, Poquette remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $10,000 in bond, records state.

Police responded to the area around 5 a.m. after a witness heard someone vandalizing his vehicle. The witness looked outside and saw Poquette by his car. Moments later he checked his car and saw it'd been keyed, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

"They were not able to figure out why he was doing this," Bates said of Poquette.

The witness followed Poquette and saw him key vehicles. Police later determined six had been vandalized, the sergeant said.

Watching Poquette, the witness called authorities and directed them to his location. Officers arrived and arrested Poquette, who was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Poquette was cleared and booked into jail, Bates said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.